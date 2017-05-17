WannaCry ransomware victims told not to pay up by Cert NZ | Stuff.co.nz

WannaCry's perpetrators "guarantee" to decrypt files if victims pay up, but probably won't, experts say.

Kiwis who have had computer files locked by WannaCry ransomware are being advised by government cyber-security agency Cert NZ not to pay.

The advice came amid conflicting reports overseas about whether there was any chance of WannaCry victims getting their data back.

Cert NZ operations manager Declan Ingram said the agency had yet to confirm whether there had been any New Zealand infections, two days after it received its first reports from people claiming to have fallen victim to the ransomware.

Ingram said Cert NZ knew from previous ransomware campaigns that only about 30 per cent of people who paid ransoms managed to successfully recover their files.

Overseas reports suggested the odds could be worse when it came to WannaCry.

The San Francisco-based Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology said the ransomware did not contain decryption mechanisms "or technical procedures to identify which victim has paid the ransom".