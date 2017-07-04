Innovation vs. Ethics: The road to hell is paved with good intentions

Mary Shelley’s 1818 depiction of Victor Frankenstein and his abomination has become synonymous with the creation of monsters since, both literally and figuratively. Innovations often take on lives of their own, independent of their innovators’ wishes and intentions, and though perhaps created with the best of intentions, the old adage is that “the road to hell is paved with good intentions”.

Rebecca J. Rosen, writing for The Atlantic, brings up two specific inventors who came to regret their inventions — or rather, who came to detest how they were used. The first is Kamran Loghman, who worked for the FBI in the 1980s to help along the development of pepper spray into weapons-grade material. In reaction to a 2011 incident at UC Davis in which protesters were pepper sprayed by police, Kamran told The New York Times, “I have never seen such an inappropriate and improper use of chemical agents.”

A report published by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology focuses on manufacturer negligence as a primary reason that the Dyn DDoS attack ever occurred in the first place. The report points out “the lack of security by design in devices such as DVRs and IP-enabled closed circuit TV cameras that are protected by weak or known default credentials as the root cause for the emergence of these attacks,” says Michael Mimoso, writing for Threatpost. “Further, they caution that the availability of the Mirai source code has brought these large-scale attacks within reach of script kiddies, criminals and nation-states alike.