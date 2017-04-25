Hackers and healthcare: a dangerous duo

Few industries contain more sensitive information than healthcare. With a wealth of patient medical records, healthcare industry breaches inflict a copious amount of damage on a personal level. It’s no wonder, then, why they’re highly targeted. In fact, according to Solutionary Managed Security Services, 88 percent of U.S. ransomware attacks focused on the healthcare industry in 2016. These security breaches have a massive impact on health organizations. It’s time for a checkup on the healthcare cybersecurity landscape. To do so, let’s take a quick look at what causes these issues and what healthcare providers can do to help mitigate cybersecurity threats and prevent long-term damage.

Current healthcare security landscape

Cybersecurity attacks on healthcare organizations have grown exponentially in the last few years. For example, Healthcare Dive reports there were 104,056 records breached in January 2016. By June of the same year, that number escalated to nearly 11 million. With this statistic in mind, it’s unsurprising that, in 2015, 89 percent of healthcare organizations had at least one data breach involving the loss or theft of patient data. 2016 wasn’t any better when cybercriminals stole more than 27 million healthcare records. The number of healthcare breaches highlights how hackers have exposed the industry’s cybersecurity vulnerabilities and emphasizes the need to bolster protections for patient and faculty data.