Trump protects his own privacy but not that of citizenry | McClatchy Washington Bureau

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has fought to ensure his own freedom from intrusion, acutely aware of what information could prove politically damaging, such as the release of his income tax returns.

But under the rubric of rolling back regulations or enforcing immigration laws, Trump has taken actions that critics say will erode privacy for U.S. citizens, along the country’s borders and in the privacy of their homes.

Among those actions, the administration has:

▪ Increased search and seizure of electronic devices carried by travelers entering the country, both U.S. citizens and foreigners.

▪ Moved to allow broadband providers to profit from the sale of data about the browsing habits of internet users.

▪ Tinkered with language in the 1974 Privacy Act to explicitly deny foreigners visiting the United States protection from surveillance.

The 2016 presidential campaign – during which, U.S. intelligence agencies concur, Russia hacked emails and steered perceptions with fake stories intended to favor Trump and harm opponent Hillary Clinton – only added to the public sense that privacy guarantees have ebbed.

“You cut to the core of their psychology, what moves them, what makes them mad, what they are doing on their computer, how they are satisfying their intellectual curiosity. You take all this and put it together, and it becomes very dangerous very fast,” said James Scott, senior fellow at the nonpartisan Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology.

Analytics companies crunching data about large groups of people will provide digital fodder for those who want “surgically precise psychographic information,” Scott said.

Propaganda, or outright falsehoods, can be aimed at individuals.