50% of Industry Incidents from Healthcare Ransomware Attacks

April 27, 2017 - Half of the reported healthcare data security incidents from October 2015 to September 2016 stemmed from healthcare ransomware attacks, according to a recent NTT Security report.

The NTT Security 2017 Global Threat Intelligence Report found that healthcare also contributed to nearly three-quarters of ransomware attacks from around the globe. Healthcare, business & professional services, government, and retail combined to account for 77 percent of ransomware attacks.

For all industries, phishing attacks were responsible for 73 percent of all malware delivered to organizations. Government and business and professional services were the top two industries most likely to be attacked at a global level, the report showed.

"Our end goal is not to create fear, uncertainty and doubt or to overcomplicate the current state of the threat landscape, but to make cybersecurity interesting and inclusive for anyone facing the challenges of security attacks, not just security professionals,” NTT Security GTIC Threat Intelligence & Incident Response Vice President Steven Bullitt said in a statement.

“We want to ensure everyone is educated about these issues and understands that they have a personal responsibility when it comes to the protection of their organization, and that the organization has an obligation to help them do so."