MultiBrief: Why schools need to increase cybersecurity education

The last 12 months have been a study in fake news, ransomware, hacking, allegations of media manipulation and malicious interference in public and private lives — all via the Internet. In such a scenario, it is quite understandable that parents and school administrators are worried about cybersecurity in schools.

As we progress deeper into digital education and more connected devices are used by students for regular lessons, they not only need protection from malicious cyberthreats and criminals, but they also need cybersecurity-related education.

It is interesting to note how both state and federal governments unanimously agree on the necessity of cybersecurity training. To this end, new curricula — including specialized skills in cryptography, network engineering, software development, advanced mathematics and computer science — are being devised.

While keeping pace with rapidly changing technology is tough, incorporating the above disciplines can go a long way in overcoming the challenges. Emerging "cyberliteracy" courses blend robotics and computer programming with civics lessons as well as hands-on learning in internet threats, cyber law and ethics.

A new report from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) suggests that while schools face a high risk of cyberattacks, they also provide a solution for the large workforce: the next generation of cyberpolice in training. Educating K-12 students in all aspects of cybersecurity is the perfect solution to deal with the increasing threat of cybercrimes that face not just schools but society.