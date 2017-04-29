Fears NHS could fall victim to cyber attack with DEVASTATING consequences | UK | News | Express.co.uk

A recent report highlighted serious failings in the US healthcare sector, with concerns hackers and cyber criminals could be turning their sights to the NHS next.

And earlier this year the UK’s largest hospital trust, St Barts Health in London, was the victim of a Trojan malware attack.

The attack is thought to have affected some operations but the Trust later issued a statement confirming its systems had not been compromised.

A spokesman, said immediate steps were taken to “contain a virus in the Trust's computers”.

He addedd: “The virus has been quarantined, and all major clinical systems are up and running.

“No patient data was affected, there was no unauthorised access to medical records, and our anti-virus protection has now been updated to prevent any recurrence.

“The computerised pathology results service is back online and processing requests as normal.”

James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure technology, produced a report entitled 'How to Crush the Health Sector's Ransomware Pandemic' which warned of the potential effects of ransomware in the US.