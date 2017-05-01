What does a cyber future hold?

With the U.S. recently having launched missile attacks on Syria after its President Bashar al-Assad initiated a chemical attack against Syrian civilians a few days prior, some political officials now question whether U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration has the know-how and fortitude to deal with a possible escalation in the conflict. Whatever the future brings, a main goal of the U.S. airstrikes against Syria seems to be focusing on pressuring Russia to terminate once and for all its support for Assad.

Whether or not such a ploy will work, Trump's airstrikes without congressional approval have intensified already strained relations both at home and with a few other nations' leaders. As some days have passed, various and sundry officials and other commentators have voiced praise for the move, while others joining the cacophony of opinions have begun introducing some skeptical views about the intentions of the airstrikes and what the situation in Syria might look like in coming months.