2016 is the year of ransomware, says a recent report by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, an industry think tank. When it comes to battling ransomware, your best offense is a good defense. Is your organization prepared to ward off an attack? Don't waste hours pondering a defense strategy. Use this checklist instead to shield your business from sophisticated attacks.
The Ultimate Checklist To Preventing And Fighting Ransomware Attacks
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 1:01 PM
