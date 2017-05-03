Newsvine

Angela_Miller

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 98 Comments: 1 Since: Mar 2017

The Ultimate Checklist To Preventing And Fighting Ransomware Attacks

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Angela_Miller View Original Article: resources.greenbot.com
Seeded on Wed May 3, 2017 1:01 PM
Discuss:

2016 is the year of ransomware, says a recent report by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, an industry think tank. When it comes to battling ransomware, your best offense is a good defense. Is your organization prepared to ward off an attack? Don't waste hours pondering a defense strategy. Use this checklist instead to shield your business from sophisticated attacks.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor