A publication of the health care compliance association

Electronic health records (EHRs) have become a prime target for cyber criminals, with many experts agreeing that the healthcare industry is considerably behind other industries when it comes to cybersecurity. The increasing number of successful attacks on patient data is evidence that criminals are taking advantage of healthcare’s inadequate security, and it is the patients who are feeling the greatest effects of a hospital data breach. Unfortunately, pediatric patient data is not only more vulnerable, it is also quite valuable on the Dark Web, making it an easy and profitable asset for criminals. In the case of pediatric patients, the threat is even greater, because the medical records of these young patients provide criminals a blank slate upon which they can build a false identity. This—combined with the fact that medical identity theft of pediatric patients is incredibly hard to detect—means