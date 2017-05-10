Who will ensure the safety of the Internet of things?

Analysts predict that in 2020, 30% of US households, there will be at least one connected device. Attempts by hackers to find the net unprotected IoT-devices in recent years has increased 30 times. The Ministry of Justice and the US Department of Homeland Security see IoT sources of destabilization of the political and economic situation. information security experts believe that the state needs to regulate this market, as manufacturers themselves do not care about the security of their devices.

As the market for Internet of Things

The house of every average family by 2022 there will be about 500 smart devices, Gartner analysts had forecast in September 2014. IDC analysts gave a more modest assessment of the market: 30% of households in the United States by 2020 will have at least one device / sensor Home automation and security monitoring, work on the Internet.

According to AT & T, over the past three years the number of attempts IoT-scan devices for vulnerabilities increased by 30 times.

Negligence of producers and users - the main cause of problems

Experts of the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, ICIT) in a report in December 2016 was named the main reason for the success of DDoS-attacks Mirai negligence of equipment manufacturers.

According to ICIT specialists at the stage of development of the device manufacturers are not thinking about cyber security, as well as used as a factory weak ligaments "login password." The producers have no incentive to make IoT-device safer. The cost of providing the protection will lead to an increase in the cost of the device, and possibly to the drop in sales.

Failures to security experts have called on companies not enough competent maintenance of IT systems, and in homes - the human factor.