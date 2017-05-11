DHS dominates government infosec awards - Cyberscoop

Workforce issues were prominent as the Department of Homeland Security dominated the winners’ list Wednesday night at the 14th annual U.S. Government Information Security Leadership Awards ceremony.

The awards, dished out by the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, or (ISC)², went to a slew of up-and-comers and veterans alike from the cybersecurity field in three U.S. agencies — but DHS dominated, with its staff or former staff winning four of six government slots.

Dan Waddell, head of U.S. government Affairs for (ISC)², said it was time to stop thinking about cybersecurity as an IT issue or as the responsibility of specific professionals. “Cybersecurity is everyone’s job,” he said. The awards come as federal agencies continue to entertain ideas about how to recruit and retain cybersecurity talent.

The sole nongovernmental award — “Most Valuable Industry Partner” — went to Parham Eftekhari and James Scott for their work in founding the first-ever cybersecurity think tank, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT )DHS staff won in the community awareness category, where Hemant Baidwan won for his team’s role on the department’s internal collaboration forum, the Information Security Training Working Group; in the “Up-and-Coming Information Security Professional” category, which honored Michael Rocha for his work on DHS’ free penetration-testing service for industry, the National Cybersecurity Assessments and Technical Services or NCATS program; and in the process or policy improvement category, taken by Matt Shabat, DHS director of performance management, for his work on a cybersecurity incident database for the insurance industry.