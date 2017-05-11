Thanking public servants? Don't forget your cybersecurity crew - FederalNewsRadio.com

At last night’s Government Information Security Leadership Awards banquet, a few outstanding cybersecurity people got their moment of fame, if only before a couple of hundred others from the same flock.

And because Public Service Recognition Week takes place now, how about thanking the people in your agency or company that toil to keep your networks running and your data safe.

The GISLA program is put on by the International Information Systems Security Consortium, which goes by the word (ISC)², a non-profit that offers cybersecurity training and an alphabet soup of certifications.