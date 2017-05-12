An Act of Congress to Bolster Cybersecurity | Design News

The time may have come for aConsumer Reports style rating system that can identify the security level of connected devices and services. Industry experts and federal agencies such as NSA, NASA ,and NIST have repeatedly pushed for standardization on the bare essentials of cybersecurity. A new bill heading to Congress may address the problem.

Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts has proposed the Cyber Shield Act that seeks to give the consumers of Internet-connected products clear and accurate information on security. The bill proposes a ratings system for cybersecurity. Markey is working with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) to test these ideas, identify problems, and seek solutions.