Newsvine

Angela_Miller

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 98 Comments: 1 Since: Mar 2017

An Act of Congress to Bolster Cybersecurity | Design News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Angela_Miller View Original Article: designnews.com
Seeded on Fri May 12, 2017 9:39 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The time may have come for aConsumer Reports style rating system that can identify the security level of connected devices and services. Industry experts and federal agencies such as NSA, NASA ,and NIST have repeatedly pushed for standardization on the bare essentials of cybersecurity. A new bill heading to Congress may address the problem.

Senator Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts has proposed the Cyber Shield Act that seeks to give the consumers of Internet-connected products clear and accurate information on security. The bill proposes a ratings system for cybersecurity. Markey is working with the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) to test these ideas, identify problems, and seek solutions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor