Cybersecurity executive order drops, satisfying most, though not all - POLITICO

EXECUTIVE ORDER ARRIVES, AND WHAT IT MEANS — President Donald Trump has finally signed his long-awaited cybersecurity executive order, which creates a number of reviews of federal agency defensive measures and prescribes specific security practices for department heads. “The trend is going in the wrong direction in cyberspace, and it’s time to stop that trend and reverse it on behalf of the American people," White House Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert told reporters during a Thursday afternoon briefing. As Eric wrote for Pros, “the directive is Trump’s first major action on cyber policy and sets the stage for the administration’s efforts to secure porous federal networks.”

2018, RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER — On Monday, all House members are invited to attend a briefing on election cybersecurity. The 90-minute, bipartisan voting seminar will feature a bevy of computer science and national security experts, including former CIA Director James Woolsey. The event is being put on by the National Election Defense Coalition, along with The Brennan Center for Justice, the London Center for Policy Research, VerifiedVoting.org and the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. “Future election security threats may come from any number of potential adversaries with offensive cyber capabilities, including rogue states like North Korea and non-state actors like ISIS,” the invitation reads. “Our nation's aging and outmoded voting technologies create risks of errors and delays as well as heightened vulnerabilities to manipulation or remote hacking.”