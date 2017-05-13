WannaCry: What is ransomware and how to avoid it | News | Al Jazeera

Malicious software or "ransomware" has been used in a massive hacking attack, affecting tens of thousands of computers worldwide.

Software security companies said a ransomware worm called "WannaCry" infected about 57,000 computer systems in 99 countries on Friday, with Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan being the top targets.

The hack forced British hospitals to turn away patients, affected Spanish companies such as Telefonica, and threw other government agencies and businesses into chaos.

Where it has spread:

Researchers with security software maker Avast said Russia, Ukraine, and Taiwan were the top targets of the attack, but dozens of other countries also reported system infections.

James Scott, from the Washington DC-based Institute of Critical Infrastructure Technology, said ransomware emerged "as an epidemic" back in 2016. He said the healthcare sector was particularly vulnerable because of poor digital security knowledge.

"The staff have no cyber-hygiene training, they click on phishing links all the time. The sad thing is they weren't backing up their data properly either, so that's a big problem. They should be doing that all the time," Scott told Al Jazeera.

"Everyone's vulnerable right now because you're only as strong as your weakest link within your organisation from a cyber-perspective."