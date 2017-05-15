Ransomware cyber attacks hit more than ONE THIRD of all NHS trusts in past 18 months, damning figures reveal… so why was nothing done?

New figures show that bosses were long aware of what a danger hackers posed

MORE than one third of NHS trusts have been victims of ransomware attacks in the past 18 months but bosses did little to stop further attacks, it has emerged.

New figures show that bosses were long aware of the danger hackers posed in attacking its system – knowing it would lead to chaos in wards and patients having appointments cancelled as seen on Friday.

IT experts have revealed to The Sun Online how over the last year and a half, the NHS has been under relentless attack by hackers – raising questions as to why more was not done to prevent last week’s devastating attack in advance.

The figures show…

In November 2016, the Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust had to take three hospitals offline because of a Globez ransomware attack

Earlier this year, five East London hospitals under the Barts Health NHS Trust were infected with malware

88 out of the 260 NHS trusts across England, Scotland, and Wales have been victims of ransomware attacks over the last 18-months

The data was compiled in March in a report entitled How to Crush the Health Sector’s Ransomware Pandemic by the cyber security think tank Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology.

James Scott, a senior fellow at the institute, told The Sun Online: “They knew they were a target.

“After the first half of 2016, ransomware attacks became so rampant and common that even minimally funded health sector organisations were backing up their data in real time and hiring experts to advise them on how to enlist a layered defence strategy with the basics such as multi-factor authentication, user behaviour analytics, data encryption, cyber hygiene training for staff, enlistment of a threat hunting service and machine learning base artificial intelligence for ransomware and malware detection.