Recommendations for Preventing Ransomware Exploitation

Ever since the WannaCryptor ransomware attack, also known as WannaCry or Wcrypt, began wreaking havoc around the globe, ICIT has received a flood of inquiries from policymakers, governments, and the private sector on how organizations can defend themselves. ICIT is pleased to provide the following layered defense strategy, which every organization can implement to minimize exposure and thwart ransomware infection.

Practice comprehensive cyber-hygiene Do not follow suspicious links or open attachments from unknown contacts. Rely on complex and memorable account credentials. Deploy privacy protections under the settings page of social media accounts. Hover the cursor over a link prior to clicking to ensure that the URL matches the hyperlink. Install ad-blocker and do not track browser extensions, such as AdBlock and DoNotTrack. Remain Current on Patches and Updates for Operating Systems and Applications. Often, applications can be configured to automatically update Modernize systems and applications to limit reliance on out-of-support programs Antiquated systems are insecure and increasingly demand more resources to protect. When possible, invest in reliable modern technology and applications. However, in order to avoid being a “technological crash-test dummy”, wait a few months before adopting brand new operating systems and technologies. Once the first few rounds of patches have been issued, the systems should be safer. This caveat is necessitated by manufacturers’ continued refusal to incorporate security-by-design throughout the developmental lifecycle of products and services. Regularly Back-Up systems and create restore points, preferably on multiple media. At least one backup medium should be an external system/ storage device Windows includes the option to create System Restore Points from which the user can backup and restore their PC. While sophisticated ransomware wipe restore points, many unsophisticated ransomware do not. To restore from a restore point, the user can boot the computer in safe mode from the boot menu (typically pressing ESC at the Windows logo during startup). Backup Individual Files: Copy important individual files onto external devices, via cloud storage, or email them to yourself using trusted and secure accounts. Backup the entire PC Right-click the Start button Select Control Panel, then System and Maintenance, and then Backup and Restore Do not back-up files to the same partition (i.e. C drive) that Windows is installed on. Use the secondary partition (i.e. D drive) or an external device. If you have never used Windows Backup, or if you have recently upgraded your version of Windows, Select Set up backup Afterward, Windows will regularly and automatically backup the system at user-specified intervals. Otherwise, choose either Back-up now or Create new, full backup Create a System Image System images are a snapshot of all the files and applications on a system at a particular time. Right-click the Start button Select Control Panel, then System and Maintenance, and then Backup and Restore Choose Create a system image in the left pane for the full article