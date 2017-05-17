14 steps to avoid WannaCry ransomware attack: ICIT

In the wake of the global WannaCry ransomware attack, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT) has released a 14-point plan that calls on organisations to practice comprehensive cyber-hygiene, and modernise systems and applications to limit reliance on out-of-support programs.

Those are two of the steps outlined in ICIT’s detailed plan, entitled “Recommendations for Preventing Ransomware Exploitation,” which suggests organisations take ‘a layered defense strategy’ in order to minimise exposure and thwart ransomware infection.

“Since the WannaCryptor ransomware attack, also known as WannaCry or Wcrypt, began wreaking havoc around the globe, ICIT has received a flood of inquiries from policymakers, governments, and the private sector on how organisations can defend themselves,” said ICIT senior fellow, James Scott.