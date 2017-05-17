The Cybersecurity Risks U.S. Election Systems Face Heading Into the 2018 Elections - Route Fifty

WASHINGTON — The international cyberattack that infected computers with malware in at least 150 countries late last week, including 48 National Health Service trusts in the United Kingdom, exploited an old vulnerability first used by the National Security Agency. NHS was particularly hard hit because most of its hospitals use Windows XP, the same software most U.S. voting systems run on.

A total of 42 U.S. states still rely on voting systems more than a decade old—close to the end of their projected lifespan.

Among counties with such systems, a disproportionate number fail to back them up with a paper ballot and mandated, risk-limiting audits of the final vote.

“Come 2020, we’re going to be sitting ducks,” said J. Alex Halderman, a computer science professor at the University of Michigan, at a congressional briefing on Monday.

Who would want to hack a U.S. election? China for starters, said James Scott, senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. Also, Iranians actively sought a toolkit on the “dark web,” during the last presidential election, to hack Pennsylvania’s central tabulator, Scott said.

The biggest threat remains Russia, which revealed in 1989, when the Soviet archives were briefly opened, that its disinformation officers outnumbered military personnel.