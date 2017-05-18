Data of 500,000 Children Stolen from Pediatricians, Sold on Dark Web

A hacker who operates with the online alias Skyscraper revealed that 500,000 records of patients have been stolen from various healthcare companies and are currently being sold on the dark web. According to Skyscraper, all of the stolen records and identities are that of children and they include sensitive information such as the names of the children and their parents, social security numbers, addresses, phone numbers and complete medical records.

Although the names of the targeted healthcare institutions remained undisclosed by Skyscraper and the publication he was interviewed by, Skyscraper further noted that more than 200,000 records of children were also stolen from several elementary schools and were sold on the dark web.

Hackers including Skyscraper often target patient records of children because they are one of the highly valued products on the dark web besides tax return and credit card information. As reported by DeepDotWeb this week, IBM Security executive security advisor Limor Kessem stated that tax filing information is the most premium type of record criminals can access to on the dark web.