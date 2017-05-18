Arkansas college educators want greater engagement in cybersecurity - Talk Business & Politics

s the need for cybersecurity intensifies, education is a top priority, according to a report published in April by the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects information security analyst employment is growing much faster than the average occupation, showing an 18% increase between 2014 and 2024. In fact, a 2015 report from the market research firm Frost & Sullivan predicts a talent shortfall of 1.5 million for the cybersecurity industry by 2020.'

“We see this as an opportunity to attract young talents in the security area,” said Mengjun Xie, associate professor in computer science at University of Arkansas at Little Rock and director of the Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education.

Xie is also adviser of the school’s Cybersecurity Club, which sprung from the group’s participation in the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition four years ago.Cybersecurity experts are very specialized, he added. Extensive training, in addition to real-world experience is required.