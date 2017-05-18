Mitigating the Impact of Ransomware with HPE and Veeam

The “WannaCry” ransomware attack was unprecedented in scale and impact. Here’s how best practice data protection from HPE and Veeam mitigates one of the most feared threats for IT environments.

The rising global threat of ransomware became a grim reality for hundreds of thousands of computer users this past week as the “WannaCry” virus unleashed one of the worst and most widespread cybersecurity attacks ever seen.

This highly malicious strain of malware—first developed by the US National Security Agency and subsequently stolen by cybercriminals and hackers—exploited a Windows operating system vulnerability (for which Microsoft released a security patch in March) and combined with a worm application to spread rapidly across networks in different sectors across the world. The virus rapidly locked up files in more than 200,000 PCs in governments, hospitals and major companies across 150 countries while demanding money (in the form of bitcoins) in return for unlocking encrypted files.

Organizations infected by the virus have included Germany's rail network Deutsche Bahn (where hacked train and departure boards led to a temporary return to chalk and blackboards), Spanish telecommunications operator Telefonica, US logistics giant FedEx and Russia's interior ministry. One of the most seriously impacted victims of the ransomware attack was the National Health Service in the UK where some hospitals were forced to cancel outpatient appointments.

The rise of ransomware

The “WannayCry” virus is the latest and highest profile example of a rapid growth in ransomware attacks which are exploiting regulatory and compliance demands, vulnerable networks, and poor data protection best practices.

As the threat escalates, users across more verticals and businesses of all sizes are being targeted and exploited. Even with strong cyber security solutions and practices, networks are consistently penetrated. The FBI reported that victims paid $209M to ransomware criminals in Q1 2016 and were on pace to reach $1 billion in 2016. And that doesn’t include the costs to remediate attacks or the productivity and reputational impact, and nor does it include unreported attacks. According to a now highly prescient report from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), 2017 was expected to be a year in which ransomware wreaks havoc on companies.