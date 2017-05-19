Experts question North Korea role in WannaCry cyberattack

TOKYO (AP) — A couple of things about the WannaCry cyberattack are certain. It was the biggest in history and it's a scary preview of things to come — we're all going to have to get used to hearing the word "ransomware." But one thing is a lot less clear: whether North Korea had anything to do with it.

Despite bits and pieces of evidence that suggest a possible North Korea link, experts warn there is nothing conclusive yet — and a lot of reasons to be dubious. Why, for example, would Pyongyang carry out a big hack that hurt its two closest strategic partners more than anyone else? And for what appears to be a pretty measly amount of loot — as of Friday the grand total of ransom that had been paid was less than $100,000.

Within days of the attack, respected cybersecurity firms Symantec and Kaspersky Labs hinted at a North Korea link. Google researcher Neel Mehta identified coding similarities between WannaCry and malware from 2015 that was tied to the North. And the media have since spun out stories on Pyongyang's league of hackers, its past involvement in cyberattacks and its perennial search for new revenue streams, legal or shady.

Other cybersecurity experts question the Pyongyang angle on different grounds.

James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a cybersecurity think tank, argues that the evidence remains "circumstantial at best," and believes WannaCry spread due to luck and negligence, not sophistication.

"While it is possible that the Lazarus group is behind the WannaCry malware, the likelihood of that attribution proving correct is dubious," he wrote in a recent blog post laying out his case. "It remains more probable that the authors of WannaCry borrowed code from Lazarus or a similar source."