4 Ways the Average Person Can Avoid Ransomware - Nextgov.com

The WannaCry ransomware has affected more than 300,000 people around the world and scared many more. While WannaCry may have been halted, incidents of ransomware in general are rising and an average tech user could easily fall victim to it. But there are some things you can do.

Maintain Good Cyber Hygiene

"You shouldn't fear ransomware; rather, prepare for it by practicing reasonable cyber hygiene," said James Scott, senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology.

Even if ransomware didn't exist, every tech user should be using good cyber practices anyway. Everyone should have strong passwords and use two-factor authentication to make their passwords even stronger.

Don't click on any suspicious links in email or on social media, especially those that use a URL shortener, Scott said.

"This is a common obfuscation tactic by malicious actors to get you to click on a ransomware or malware-infected link," Scott said.

According to a report from ICIT, many ransomware attempts on smartphones rely on "social engineering panic in victims." So if ransomware does find its way onto your smartphone, keep calm and know your data can likely be restored from the cloud.