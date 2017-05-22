The Insider Threat: New Report Highlights Problems, Recommendations and Resources

Earlier this month, I was in Washington, D.C., presenting at ISC2’s annual CyberSecureGov Conference, which has become a top-notch federal government cybersecurity event. As I was looking through the agenda after my session, one title grabbed my attention: “Mitigating Insider Threats to our Nation's Critical Infrastructures.”

The presentation, which highlighted new research from The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), was groundbreaking in many respects. While the report highlights critical infrastructure sectors, the findings and solutions also apply to state and local governments and other private-sector companies in numerous ways.

ICIT is a leading cybersecurity think tank that “bridges the gap between the legislative community, federal agencies and critical infrastructure leaders.” They do this with a wide variety of legislative briefs, research reports, events and other materials that offer outstanding insights and action steps. Their extensive list of free legislative briefs and research reports can be found here.