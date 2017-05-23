ICIT Analysis: America Exposed - Who's Watching You Through your Computer's Camera?

Virtually every computer, smartphone, and internet-enabled mobile device has a camera and microphone that can be used by malicious threat actors to surveil and spy on the user. Using malware such as NanoCore RAT and Nuclear RAT 2.0, Cyber Criminals, Script Kiddies, and Nation State APTs can compromise devices and remotely monitor the activities of unsuspecting users and organizations.

In this Analysis, entitled “America Exposed: Who’s Watching You Through your Computer’s Camera,” ICIT shines a spotlight on this underreported epidemic by discussing: