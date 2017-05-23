More Evidence Points to North Korea in Ransomware Attack

SAN FRANCISCO — More evidence emerged Monday that North Korean hackers were behind the global ransomware attack that still holds hundreds of thousands of computers hostage.

There are now hard links connecting a group of North Korean hackers that experts call the Lazarus Group to the ransomware known as WannaCry, according to researchers at the security company Symantec.

Symantec’s researchers first pointed the finger at Lazarus last week, but on Monday said their findings were close to conclusive.

“From all that we see, the technical evidence points to the fact that this is Lazarus,” Eric Chien, an investigator at Symantec, said in an interview Monday.

In May, another group of hackers that call themselves the Shadow Brokers published the details of National Security Agency hacking tools that the WannaCry hackers were able to use to add muscle to their attacks. They used a leaked N.S.A. hacking tool to automatically spread from server to server, eventually infecting hundreds of thousands of machines around the world, most notably in Europe and Asia.

Some computer security experts have said it is too soon to accuse North Korea, and North Korean officials have denied involvement.

Before the latest evidence came out Monday, James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, called the early attribution “shoddy” in an online post, and said the “attribution to North Korea is premature and likely false.”

Some also pointed to the small sums the attack was generating as proof that the attacks were the haphazard work of unsuccessful cybercriminals, rather than government-backed hackers.