Trump cyber policy taking shape

Cybersecurity staff and policy are slowly developing under the Trump administration. Will the new cyberarsenal match the tweeting rhetoric. Larry Jaffee enquires.

Less than three months into the Trump administration's topsy-turvy tenure, a cybersecurity staff is slowly taking shape. Besides a few high-profile appointments, including cybersecurity czar Rob Joyce, Joshua Steinman (one of Joyce's two principal deputies), and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, actual cyberwarfare or more general policy positions are not known.

The six cybersecurity wonks – five from beltway think tanks and one from an international organization with a vested interest – who spoke to SC are eagerly awaiting specifics beyond generalities.

“The draft executive order to my mind could have been written by President Obama, maybe not completely, but not with a lot of differences,” says Paul Rosenzweig, a visiting fellow with the conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, which has advised on much of the White House agenda but is not necessarily the lead adviser on cyber.