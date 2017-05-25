Utilizing Strong Cyber Hygiene for Ransomware Preparation

The WannaCry ransomware attack was a wakeup call for healthcare organizations across the globe, especially with the UK’s National Health Service being severely impacted from the attack. This is further proof why strong cyber hygiene is necessary for entities to properly prepare for a potential ransomware incident, according to ICIT Co-founder and Senior Fellow James Scott.

The ransomware pandemic is just going to become worse, Scott said in an interview with HealthITSecurity.com. Smart cyber hygiene comes down to seemingly simple things, such as not clicking on email links when you’re not familiar with who’s sending the email, he explained.

From an organizational perspective, employees should not be checking personal social media or surfing the web for personal interests at work, even during their breaks.

Citing recent ICIT best practices released in the wake of WannaCry, Scott also maintained it was important to hover the cursor over a link prior to clicking to ensure that the URL matches the hyperlink. Shortened links, with applications such as Bitly, could be an easy way for a hacker to try and get a user to download ransomware, he said.