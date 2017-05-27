Linguistic analysis of WannaCry ransomware points to native Chinese speakers

A linguistic analysis of the WannaCry ransom note indicates that the malware was designed by native Chinese speakers, and the use of Google Translate in order to translate the ransom note into multiple languages.

The analysis was carried out by security intelligence group Flashpoint, who examined the ransom notes in 28 different languages, including both simplified and traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, Russian, Vietnamese and Filipino.

"Analysis revealed that nearly all of the ransom notes were translated using Google Translate and that only three, the English version and the Chinese versions (simplified and traditional), are likely to have been written by a human instead of machine translated.