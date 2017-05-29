Linguistic analysis shows WannaCry ransom notes written by southern Chinese, says US intelligence firm, East Asia News & Top Stories - The Straits Times

The WannaCry Malware that affected as many as 300,000 computers worldwide are likely authored by hackers from southern China, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Singapore, said a US intelligence company.

The attacks discovered earlier in May caused havoc in global computer networks, affecting as many as 150 countries and disrupting governments and several industries.

Infected systems were locked down with a note demanding a ransom, written in 28 different languages.

Various estimates showed the "ransom" raised amounted to a paltry US$116,000 (S$160,000) from 302 entities more than a week after computers were locked down.

Mr James Scott, a senior fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, said WannaCry was "barely functional" and spread widely only because of the large number of networks and computers which failed to upgrade security.

The hackers known as Lazarus are a sophisticated cybermercenary group, Mr Scott told AFP.