WannaCry creators could be Chinese

The WannaCry Malware that affected as many as 300,000 computers worldwide was likely authored by hackers from southern China, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Singapore, said a US intelligence company.

The attacks discovered earlier this month caused havoc in global computer networks, affecting as many as 150 countries and disrupting governments and several industries.

Infected systems were locked down with a note demanding a ransom, written in 28 different languages.

Nearly all the ransom notes were translated using Google Translate, except for the ones in English, traditional Chinese and simplified Chinese, said Flashpoint, which provides business-risk intelligence.

These appeared to have been written by a human, it said.