Cyber Security in Healthcare; A Different Virus Altogether

Not long ago, businesses were protected with locks on doors and windows. It was a simpler time and, sadly, it is a time that has come and gone in this modern age of cyber warfare. If the recent WannaCry ransomware attacks are any indication, now more than ever, businesses and institutions need to take cyber security seriously to avoid potentially devastating consequences

In addition to subversive hacking in the business world, where private information can be compromised and sensitive company data absconded with, cyber security measures are now employed to negate the effects of hacking by foreign entities, used a political weapon. It is an increasingly serious global problem, and one that has necessitated the implementation of advanced cyber security methodologies to counteract the increasingly sophisticated capabilities of hackers to subvert these very systems.

“In recent years, cyber security has been a growing concern in healthcare, with high profile cyber-attacks and vulnerabilities causing disruptions for insurers, hospitals and medical device makers. The stakes for patients are high too as patient data could be lost or tampered with, hospital services interrupted or patients harmed through attacks targeting specific devices