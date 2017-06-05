HHS Cyber Task Force report offers much-needed recommendations [Commentary] – Fifth Domain | Cyber

On June 2, 2017, the Health Care Industry Cybersecurity Task Force under the Department of Health and Human Services released its Report on Improving Cybersecurity in the Health Care Industry, beseeching six Congressional chairmen to consider six imperatives along with cascading recommendations and action items that demonstrate the need for a unified public-private collaboration to increase patient safety and to diminish the constant cybersecurity threat to the healthcare sector from cyber criminals, digital mercenaries, techno-jihadists, nation-state sponsored advanced persistent threats (APTs), and others who target vulnerable critical systems and sensitive treasure troves of patient information with ransomware and other malware.

The report was incited by the Cybersecurity Act of 2015, but its necessity was reinforced by the recent WannaCry global ransomware attack that crippled over 300,000 systems in 150 countries, including those of at least 16 NHS organizations in Britain. The findings of the task force address the hyper-evolving threat landscape surrounding healthcare systems, electronic patient records, and medical device security by increasing information sharing and awareness, by increasing public-private partnerships, and by establishing a cybersecurity leadership position within HHS.