Your camera can spy on you — don't let it | WTOP

WASHINGTON — Your laptops, tablets and smartphones all have cameras staring at you, and it is easier than ever for those cameras to be hacked. It may be a very good idea to keep them from watching you.

The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a D.C.-based think tank, recently released a study titled “Alert: America Exposed” on the risks unsecured, internet-connected cameras pose to both national security and the private sector, as well as to individual users.

It could lead to blackmail.

“What would you do to keep compromising images of you off the internet?” James Scott, senior fellow at the ICIT, asked WTOP.

If you’re practicing what the ICIT calls poor cyber-hygiene, a camera hacker has your IP address and therefore likely your name, address, and all your friends on Facebook and other social media. And the hacker is ready to share unless you pay up.

But if you’re not doing anything wrong, what is there to worry about?

“To be a victim, you don’t have to do anything to intentionally compromise yourself. I wouldn’t want people to see me with no clothes on getting changed for work. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m just getting ready to go do an honest days’ work,” he said.