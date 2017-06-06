The Necessity of Encryption for Preserving Critical Infrastructure Integrity: Protecting Data At-Rest, In-Transit, and During-Processing with Format Preserving Encryption

Breaches Result in Loss of TrustCybersecurity is rooted in trust. Organizations expend resources purchasing and maintaining the systems and applications that they most trust to be secure against adversarial compromise. Trusted personnel are tasked with maintaining, operating, and improving on these systems and processes. Consumers trust organizations to securely store, process and transmit their data.

Lately, consumers have not been able to trust public or private entities to secure their data. Adversaries are irrevocably becoming more sophisticated, capable, and successful in their perpetual attempts to exfiltrate treasure troves of classified information, PII, intellectual property, etc. [1]. There are only two types of networks, those that have been compromised and those that are compromised without the operator’s awareness. Attackers launch multi-stage campaigns simultaneously along multiple vectors, and no one solution has proven capable of preventing compromise along all vectors. Over extended periods, threat actors surreptitiously navigate networks in search of access to sensitive systems and data. The risk is compounded by the cultural negligence of vendors that fail to prioritize security throughout the development of the software and hardware upon which other public and private organizations depend.

Despite expensive and expansive security suites, Information Security professionals and network operators can never be certain to what information and network segments attackers already have access. What is certain is that unencrypted sensitive information is the easiest and most obvious target for hackers of every categorization of sophistication. If data are valuable to an organization, then it is valuable to an internal or external threat actor. Intentionally leaving data unencrypted is naïve and negligent.

It is akin to surrendering to the attacker because they circumvented the perimeter security and then rewarding them with the highest value commodity contained in the network; information which likely describes subjects who may not have even acquiesced to the collection, storage, transmission, or processing of their data. Countless organizations, especially those relying on legacy technologies, are no longer able to repel malicious cyber campaigns.

Organizations can no longer confidently assert the security of systems; instead, they must assume systems compromised until sufficient trust can be gained based on security audits, anti-malware detection systems, artificial intelligence defenses, endpoint security, and other bleeding-edge layered defense-grade security solutions.