One of the most crucial pieces of evidence is being withheld from Senate and FBI investigations into whether Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

A cornerstone of the Democrat-led allegations that Russia helped Trump get elected is based heavily on the belief that Russian cyberattacks hit the servers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the devices of Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, and stole their emails, which it then provided to whistleblower website WikiLeaks.

However, according to former FBI Director James Comey, the DNC never gave the FBI permission to investigate the devices.

By blocking federal investigations into the hacked servers, the DNC is withholding a key piece of evidence that would either prove or refute allegations that Russia was behind the cyberattacks.

“Malicious actors can easily position their breach to be attributed to Russia,” states a blog post from the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, a cybersecurity think tank.

“It would be easy to baselessly declare that all of the attacks were launched by Russia based on the malware employed,” it states.