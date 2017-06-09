Patching National Cybersecurity Threats Starts With Supply Chain

Government officials asks industry to improve cyber safety of connected devices

The national cybersecurity threat level is evolving, and government officials are calling on industry to better secure the Internet of Things and connected devices as they continue to enter government networks.

Securing devices starts with focusing on each component and subcomponent of the end product when building a critical infrastructure, according to Dean Souleles, chief technology officer for the National Counterintelligence and Security Center in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

“You have to think of the supply chain because this all comes down to what we’re purchasing, or what we’re putting into our facilities,” Souleles said in a panel at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology Forum on June 7 in Washington, D.C. Part of this means having a Supply Chain Risk Management Process that includes software supply chain.