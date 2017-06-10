John Roughan: Would we report a 'lone wolf' in our orbit? - NZ Herald

ould it happen here? Every time a bomb goes off in a Western city a dark character I once knew comes to mind. I remember only his first name and I should admit I didn't know him very well.

We were living in the same rented house briefly, in Auckland in the early 1970s. The house had a transient population of 20-somethings and they were a variety of characters.

But I don't think any of us knew this guy very well. He didn't seem to like us much, he didn't like anything very much.

He curled his lip at just about every topic we talked about. If he laughed at all it was humourless, cynical. We were a cheerful bunch and he retreated to his room most of the time.

They will not necessarily have Muslim names. The jihad's only appeal to them is that the enemy of my enemy is my friend.

A cybersecurity think tank in America, the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology, has just published a paper profiling "the self-radicalising lone-wolf terrorist".

"Decades ago," it says, "radicals could be monitored through the group meetings they attended, the purchases they made and the information (blueprints, instruction books) they sought.