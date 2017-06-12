The Necessity of Encryption for Preserving Critical Infrastructure Integrity - ICIT via HPE Security

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Security shared a June 2017 report from James Scott, Sr. Fellow, The Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), entitled "The Necessity of Encryption for Preserving Critical Infrastructure Integrity." This powerful report states the following: "Lately, consumers have not been able to trust public or private entities to secure their data. Adversaries are irrevocably becoming more sophisticated, capable, and successful in their perpetual attempts to exfiltrate treasure troves of classified information, PII, intellectual property, etc. There are only two types of networks, those that have been compromised and those that are compromised without the operator’s awareness."