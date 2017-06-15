The onslaught of attacks on our Critical Infrastructure sectors by nation state, mercenary, criminal and cyber jihadist APTs is robbing organizations of millions worth of IP and victimizing citizens whose inadequately protect PII is being exfiltrated and used for economic gain or counterintelligence purposes. Organizations must be on the forefront of bleeding-edge cybersecurity technologies and strategies in order to defend their data and systems.

ICIT’s most recent publication, entitled “Next Generation Defenses for a Hyper Evolving Threat Landscape: An Anthology of ICIT Fellow Essays Volume I,” is a compilation of essays written by ICIT Fellows and Contributors which offer a wide-ranging look at some of the most impactful cybersecurity defenses that should be leveraged by public and private sector organizations.