WannaCry Was the Work of Lazarus Say UK Spies - Infosecurity Magazine

British officials appear to have come to the same conclusions as several IT security vendors: the WannaCry ransomware attacks were launched by North Korea-linked hacking group Lazarus.

Security sources told the BBC on Friday that they suspect the group, which has most famously been blamed for the destructive cyber-attack against Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2014 and an $81m heist from the Bangladesh Bank last year.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which has been leading the investigation, is likely to have based its findings on a “wider set of sources” than several private sector assessments which have come to the same conclusion, the report claimed.

That’s because it’s technically part of spy agency GCHQ, and therefore will have access to a huge surveillance and intelligence-gathering apparatus.