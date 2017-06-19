TERROR WARNING: This is how to spot a terrorist as expert warns another attack 'likely'

James Scott, a fellow at the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), has said much more needs to be done to tackle extremism, particularly online.

The emerging profile of terrorists in the UK paint a picture of ideologically driven outsiders who are radicalised by propaganda found on the web, as it was revealed the Manchester bomber Salman Abedi was brainwashed online in the UK.

Mr Scott said: “Self-polarised lone wolf threat actors are the new profile of terrorists of all varieties and denominations across the globe.

“Before the internet, troubled individuals often did not radicalise to the point of action because in order to do so they had to physically identify, locate, and connect with a tangible local congregation of like-minded individuals.