NHS ransomware: WannaCry shuts down Honda plant | IT PRO

The WannaCry attack continues to hit businesses around the world

WannaCry isn't over. Honda was forced to shut a car manufacturing plant in Japan after being struck by the ransomware, while reports suggest Australian traffic cameras were knocked offline by the attack.

Honda shut its Sayama plant on Monday after being hit by the ransomware over the weekend, which then spread across the car maker's networks. The factory was back online the next day. It produces about 1,000 cars a day.

The car maker didn't say how it was infected, or why its systems were still at risk several weeks after the initial attack, which was halted when a security engineer triggered a kill switch. Microsoft has since released patches to prevent infection.

Cyber security vendors including Symantec have linked WannaCry to the Lazarus Group, allegedly a group of North Korean hackers, but a think tank has called for caution amid the finger-pointing.

"To be abundantly clear, the recent speculation concerning WannaCry attributes the malware to the Lazarus Group, not to North Korea, and even those connections are premature and not wholly convincing," wrote James Scott, a senior fellow at the Instiutute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT).

He added: "Lazarus itself has never been definitively proven to be a North Korean state-sponsored advanced persistent threat."