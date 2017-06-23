Experts Hash Out Next-Gen Cyber Defenses

Some Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology fellows and industry security experts wrote a collection of essays which voice a common theme: Cyber threats continue to pervade government systems and no one solution is a cure-all. Organizations should modernize their systems and protect data at rest or in use through encryption, tokens, data masking and enterprise key management,

James Scott, a senior ICIT fellow, said. Yet modernized systems aren’t immune to attacks either, wrote Malcolm Harkins, ICIT fellow and chief security and trust officer at Cylance. He recommended modernization combined with machine learning and artificial intelligence could alter the asymmetric threat landscape. Government workers should have incentives for protecting systems and data and greater punishments for failing to do so, another expert wrote. The 10 essays also address defenses related to protecting legacy systems, data encryption, cyber intelligence fusion centers and layered security policies.