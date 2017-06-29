Newsvine

The Surveillance State & Censorship Legislation Conundrum: Dragnet Surveillance & Censorship Legislation Will Do Nothing to Eliminate Cyber Jihad & Lone Wolf Recruiting

Recent efforts by governments to weaken encryption, introduce exploitable vulnerabilities into applications, and to develop Nation-state dragnet surveillance programs will do little to stymie the rise in terrorist attacks.  These efforts will be a detriment to national security and only further exhaust law enforcement resources and obfuscate adversary communiqués within a massive cloud of noise.

In our most recent analysis, entitled “The Surveillance State & Censorship Legislation Conundrum: Dragnet Surveillance & Censorship Legislation Will Do Nothing to Eliminate Cyber Jihad & Lone Wolf Recruiting,” ICIT offers insights on this important national security debate by discussing:

